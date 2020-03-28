Share:

The government has established a Command and Control Center to ensure effective coordination among the federal and provincial governments on control coronavirus.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi while briefing high-level meeting of National Coordination Committee chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

The foreign minister said the provinces have been asked to nominate their representatives so that they can work in tandem through a standardized mechanism.

He said the National Coordination Committee also decided to put in place protective measures for health worker who remained a front-line defence during the challenge of Coronavirus.

He said keeping a balance between lockdown and provision of basic necessities of life to public was stressed in the meeting.