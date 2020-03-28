PESHAWAR - While coronavirus pandemic has forced people to adopt isolation and social distancing measures, the universities are facing the challenge of how to save students’ academic session, prompting several universities to launch online classes.
Abdul Wali Khan University is considered to be the first one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that has experimented with the online classes recently.
AWKUM’s Director Admissions Dr Attique told The Nation yesterday that online classes are necessary in order to save students’ time from getting wasted.
“We are using zoom application on mobile phones and laptops. A teacher gets online at the time that he is allocated in the time table and shares his class web link with students in a Whatsapp group. Then each student, having installed the Zoom App, enters the online class by clicking on that web link,” he added.
Ali Imran, a spokesman for the University of Peshawar, told this correspondent that the university administration was mulling ways to save students’ time, but he said the online classes are not feasible for all students due to Internet connectivity issues in many areas.
“The Peshawar University management is thinking about various options. One is that the coming summer vacations may be used to make up for the classes that are nowadays being missed due to locking of the city,” he added.
Kamran Khan, a retired public servant, said that his three daughters are also enrolled for online courses at various universities and he liked the idea of online education. “It is a benefit of online education that you save your time by only attending classes online, instead of commuting to a university,” he added.
He, however, said that the internet issue may be a problem for those students who hail from far off areas where Internet is not available.
A student, Fatima Saeed, from AWKUM, said that she along with her classmates attended online classes recently, but she added that online classes were not that much helpful to students.
“We are afraid that at the end of the online classes’ semester, many students may fail the exam,” she said, adding that the best way is to give students a semester break and later rejoin university when once the coronavirus threat subsides.
Speaking to The Nation, Chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Bahawalpur, Dr Mazhar Saeed, said that if the online classes provide an opportunity to the students and ask questions and interact, then it is fine. However, he said, it is of little benefit if students cannot interact.
“Because of the coronavirus pandemic, we can cover the delay in [current] academic session by either taking extra classes once the institutions reopen or by extending the ongoing academic session into the [coming] summer vacations,” said Dr Mazhar, who previously served as Director General Planning and Development at the Higher Education Commission.