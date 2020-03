Share:

The total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in the country has reached 1408.

According to latest statistics, there are 490 coronavirus patients in Punjab, 457 in Sindh, 180 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 133 in Balochistan, 107 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 39 in Islamabad and two in Azad Kashmir.

25 Coronavirus patients have recovered so far while eleven died of the disease. Seven patients are in critical condition.