The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across the globe climbed to over 600,000 on Saturday, according to figures compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The disease known as COVID-19, which emerged in Wuhan, China last December, has spread to at least 177 countries and regions around the globe, while a total of 27,862 people have died and confirmed cases hit 601,478.

In all, 131,777 people diagnosed with the virus have recovered from the disease.

Italy, Spain, China and Iran continue to be the most affected countries, but the U.S. has the most coronavirus-related cases with nearly 105,000. The U.S. has suffered 1,711 fatalities from the pandemic.

Italy recorded the most deaths with 9,134 fatalities and nearly 86,500 cases, while Spain has 5,138 deaths while over 65,700 have contracted the virus. China, the ground zero of the virus, followed Spain with 3,296 deaths, while its confirmed cases have neared 82,000.

Meanwhile in Iran, the death toll is 2,378 as confirmed cases surpassed 32,300.

Many countries have restricted flights from the most affected regions, implementing lockdowns as the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a pandemic and Europe the new epicenter of the outbreak.

The Johns Hopkins figures far exceed official tallies compiled by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that are updated daily, but only for cases reported by 4.00 p.m. local time (2000GMT) the preceding day.

US coronavirus outbreak crosses grim 100,000 threshold

The U.S. crossed a somber threshold Friday with a private tally counting over 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country as leaders struggle to thwart the virus' spread.

A running tally from Johns Hopkins University found 100,717 confirmed COVID-19 infections across the country, including 1,544 deaths. Over 860 people have recovered, according to the university's data.

The U.S. on Thursday surpassed Italy and China to become the country with the largest number of coronavirus infections. The countries have 86,498 and 81,897 number of cases, respectively.

Worldwide, there are 590,594 confirmed cases and about 27,000 deaths. Nearly 130,000 others recovered from the disease.

President Donald Trump earlier Friday signed a mammoth $2.2 trillion stimulus package into law as the U.S. seeks to blunt the economic impact of the pandemic.

New York City, the U.S.'s financial capital, has become the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak with 366 deaths recorded by Johns Hopkins.

In the wider state there are 453, the most of any state in the U.S. It is followed by Washington state, where the virus spread early outside of Seattle, with 109 deaths and New Jersey with 82.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, coronavirus has spread to at least 176 countries and territories.

The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.