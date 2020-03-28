Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court on Friday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file assets beyond known sources of income against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif.

Amid coronavirus fear, the PML-N stalwart was not produced before the court for hearing of the case. The court while extending judicial remand of Hamza Shehbaz for 14 days, ordered NAB prosecutor to file reference against him [Hamza] soon.

According to the NAB, the PML-N leader is accused of accumulating assets through unfair means and was involved in money laundering through his servants.

It must be noted that the NAB had arrested PML-N leader in the assets beyond income case on June 11, 2019, after LHC had turned down his applications for extension in interim bail.

On Feb 25, the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected the bail plea of. -A two-member bench of LHC comprising Justice Syed Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem heard the case.