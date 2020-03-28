Share:

KARACHI - A local magistrate of Kunri Town has ordered that the names of MPA Taimur Talpur and town chairman Kunri Shakeel Bajiwa be included as accused in challan of the case of case regarding attack on the convey of PTI Vice President and leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh at Kunri.

The background of the case is that about four months ago Haleem Adil Sheikh and his party workers had gone to Kunri to attend the funeral prayer and to offer condolence with the families of Taizgam train fire victims, when their convoy was attacked allegedly on the behest of ruling party minister Nawaz Taimur Talpur. In this attack one of the vehicles of the convoy was damaged and firing on convoy participants was made.

The investigation of FIR against Haleem Adil was also conducted by the SSP East. After transfer of IGP Sindh Kaleem Imam, the police sent the investigation of the case back to Kunri police and Kunri police submitted a challan in court in which the names of Taimur Talpur, town chairman Shakeel Bajiwa, and others were not included accused. However, during arguments in the court, the court ordered to continue the case on the basis of the challan filed after investigation of the case by SSP East in which Taimur Talpur, town chairman and SSP Umerkot were included as accused.

However, talking to media on Friday, Haleem Adil Sheikh said that he had gone to Kunri to attend funeral prayer and he was attacked on behest of local MPA Taimur which was against the traditions of Sindh. He said a false case was registered against him. He said his FIR was not lodged and then his personal secretary filed an application under 22-A and their FIR was lodged on the order of the sessions court.

He said investigations on both FIRs were conducted by SSP East and then this investigation was shifted back to Kunri police who omitted the names of Taimur Talpur and other accused from this case. He said however, the court has ordered to include the names of Talpur and his aides in the case as accused. He said we believe in our courts and we hope that they would dole out justice.

He said we will also go to the high court to request that the SSP Umerkot should be nominated in this case as accused. NNI