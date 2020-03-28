Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - The tehsil municipal administration carried out disinfectant spray in parts of Lakki and Naurang towns to stop prevalence of Corona virus.

On the special instructions of dep­uty commissioner Abdul Haseeb, the employees of municipal administra­tion carried out fumigation spray on main bus stop, Graban bridge, Mi­chenkhel Adda, Saeed Khel Mor and commercial places located along Lak­ki-Tajazai and Lakki-Darra Tang road. They also disinfected jail and old kuchery roads, Meenakhel and Mela Mandi bazaars, district jail, govern­ment city hospital and private health facilities in Lakki city and government officials at the district headquarters complex Tajazai.

The TMA staffers also carried spray in several religious seminaries, Police Lines and tehsil building in the urban locality. The employees of municipal administration also conducted disin­fectant spray in parts of Naurang city.