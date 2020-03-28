Share:

LAHORE - All departments at the Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences (PINS) have been made operational to deal with coronavirus patients, said the hospital executive director on Friday. To keep neuro-surgery patients safe and treat them at home, various steps have been ensured, added the official. Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood said Skype and WhatsApp ID numbers have been released to provide guidance about the facilities of neuro diseases. The PINS executive director said people with neuro disorders could contact on Skype from 9am to 9pm at pins.neurosurgery@gmail.com and call at WhatsApp 03099649586. Also the same number could be called for guidance on mobile phone, he added. He said that the PINS Emergency Department would remain active 24 hours, and special medical services would be provided for curbing coronavirus.