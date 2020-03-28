Share:

WAH CANTT - The flour mills association Taxila, Wah chapter on Friday demanded increase in wheat quota to meet the growing demand of flour in district Rawalpindi which is facing paucity of wheat flour due to outcome of lockdown.

Office bearers of Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) Punjab chapter led by Sheikh ZeeshanSaeed while talking to newsmen here on Friday said that as many as 147 points were established for smooth supply of flour to the masses in twin cities of Taxila where three to four designated points are established at union council level where people can purchase 20kilogrammeof flour at official rate of Rs800 per bag on daily basis. He said that these points are established with recommendation and consultation of food department and the food department officials are regularly monitoring the supply and demand to curb hoarding, artificial price hike and illegal profiteering.

However, the office bearers demanded from provincial food department and Chief Secretary Punjab and Chief Minister Punjab to increase the quota of the wheat to the flour millers of district Rawalpindi keeping in view the prevailing situation of paucity of flour in the Rawalpindi distinct.

They were of the view that there is limited production of wheat in the Rawalpindi region and wheat harvesting is delayed due to rainy season and whole district depends upon wheat supply from the interior Sindh which has delayed due to lockdown situation.