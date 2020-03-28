Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday received the consignment of medical supplies donated by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma’s Foundation and Alibaba Foundation to help Pakistan fight against COVID-19, which would be transported by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), for onward distribution throughout the country.

The supplies included 56,000 COVID-19 testing kits and other items like face masks and personal protective equipment, reached the port city, through a cargo plane at the Old Airport here.

Talking to media persons on the occasion, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that the way Chinese government had helped Pakistan in the difficult time; no other government had done it.

He expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for helping and said this was a proof of Pak-China time-tested friendship.

He also lauded Jack Ma’s Foundation and Alibaba Foundation and NDMA for their joint efforts for these much-needed medical supplies for Pakistan. Imran Ismail said that around 56,000 COVID-19 testing kits were part of the supplies, which, he termed as extremely important and a key factor in testing coronavirus. The testing was very significant to determine the present situation and further taking steps for containing the coronavirus, he added.

He said that they had also set up an 1100-bed field hospital for coronavirus and these testing kits would also be very helpful in the field hospital. The Governor Sindh said that all segments of the society were united in the present situation to help the nation fighting against the coronavirus.

He said that he would give credit to the Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking best decisions and said the centre was taking most appropriate steps through a necessary consultation and thorough deliberations.

The Pakistan Army was also making all out efforts and very actively coordinating with the government in every way to contain the coronavirus, which was a very good sign.

He told a questioner that though the country was passing through a difficult economic situation but the Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced economic package for industrialists and to provide relief to common man.