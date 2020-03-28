ISLAMABAD - A high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday decided not to increase gas prices to facilitate the consumers. Talking to media after the meeting, Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the Prime Minister directed Minister for Energy to chalk out a comprehensive mechanism for bringing out institutional reforms in the gas sector. She said that the industrial sector will be supplied gas through LNG and other sources. The Prime Minister also emphasized to work on alternative means and methods for ensuring uninterrupted supply of gas to people in the rural areas.
Share:
Staff Reporter
March 28, 2020
Share: