ISLAMABAD - A high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday decided not to increase gas prices to facilitate the consum­ers. Talking to media af­ter the meeting, Special Assistant on Informa­tion and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the Prime Min­ister directed Minister for Energy to chalk out a comprehensive mecha­nism for bringing out institutional reforms in the gas sector. She said that the industrial sec­tor will be supplied gas through LNG and other sources. The Prime Min­ister also emphasized to work on alternative means and methods for ensuring uninterrupted supply of gas to people in the rural areas.