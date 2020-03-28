Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar says the government will provide ration to the deserving people amid coronavirus outbreak across the country.

Speaking in a program of Radio Pakistan on Friday, she urged people to adopt social distancing to avoid spread of the pandemic.

The Special Assistant appreciated President Dr. Arif Alvi for his initiatives for public awareness regarding coronavirus. She said at his request, Al Azhar University issued a Fatwa permitting governments to suspend Friday congregations at mosques to contain spread of coronavirus. She said Islam teaches us to save human life at any cost.

Responding to question, Dr. Sania Nishtar said National Coordination Committee on Coronavirus, which met yesterday, discussed availability of food items during the lockdown.

Commenting on establishment of Isolation Hospital and Infectious Diseases Treatment center in Islamabad, she said China has always supported Pakistan in hard times. She said the government is ensuring to provide protective equipment to hospital staff.

She said government is fully prepared and active to provide best medical facilities to the masses in wake of pandemic.

She said the situation is under control and people should not worry. She expressed hope that we will soon get out of this difficult situation.

The Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation said a mobile phone message service will be launched in next week under Ehsaas program to provide financial assistance to poor people.

Dr Sania Nishtar said that in case of any difficulty like shortage of food one can call Radio Pakistan’s phone number; 051-9215206 during the show daily from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

She said people can also send their particulars including name, CNIC number and city name via SMS at 4471.