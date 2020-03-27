Share:

ISLAMABAD-Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) announced in China the HUAWEI P40 Pro+, HUAWEI P40 Pro and HUAWEI P40, the new HUAWEI P40 Series flagship smartphones featuring cutting-edge designs with ground-breaking camera innovations that radically expand mobile photography and video capture possibilities. The HUAWEI P40 Series continues the series’ heritage of imaging excellence. The large 1/1.28-inch sensor has a binned pixel size measuring 2.44μm to massively boost light intake for enhanced low-light performance, while a new periscope design realizes 10x true optical zoom. The HUAWEI P40 Series is powered by Kirin 990 5G and supports high-speed 5G and wifi 6 Plus. The advanced hardware is embedded in a beautiful and compact enclosure featuring the HUAWEI Quad-curve Overflow Display that delivers outstanding fluidity and responsiveness. Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer BG said: “The HUAWEI P Series has always been about innovative aesthetics and making premium imaging hardware accessible, representing the very best of industrial design and technology. With an outstanding sensor, camera systems that we co-engineered with Leica, powerful chipset and HUAWEI XD Fusion Engine, the HUAWEI P40 Series exemplifies our focus and offers an all-day Super Definition experience to help consumers realize their creative vision.”