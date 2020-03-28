Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have asked the residents to stay at home and practice social distancing in case they have to go out necessarily.

“Officers are out for strict enforcement of section 144, to help, to sensitise and to facilitate the general public and commuters,” said the Islamabad Police Official Facebook page. Police has been assigned the duty to keep people at home during the time of crisis.

“Let’s work together to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.Doctors, paramedical staff and police are tirelessly working round the clock in order to keep you safe, so please stay at home for us and if you must go out, practice social distancing,” it said.

“We request dear citizens to stay calm & rest assured we will be at your doorstep in any emergency. Plz don’t step out unnecessarily. Thank you for your cooperation,” requested the police.

On the other side, Islamabad police have launched a campaign to give awareness to citizens about precautionary measures in fight against Coronavirus and initially constituted 25 teams which would give safety tips to the people.

The campaign has been launched initially in the areas sealed by police and security agencies due to threat of Coronavirus.

Police and volunteers are jointly running the campaign while masks and gloves are being distributed by the police.

DIG (Operations)WaqarUddin Syed is himself monitoring this campaign. The volunteers are also being trained and 25 teams comprising police officials and volunteers have been constituted for awareness against Coronavirus. Each team consists of three volunteers and a policeman.

On the other hand, the police have arrested 196 persons during last 24 hours over violation of section 144. Pillion riding is completely banned in the city and it is prohibited to open shops excluding medical stores and edible items.

Mosques in the city remained open with few people inside to offer the prayers. The religious affairs minister has said that mosques would not be closed but the number of people praying should be minimum as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the virus.

The District Administration on Friday issued a notification to ensure there is no rush at the grocery shops and medical stores.

According to the notification, shops with multiple sections will ensure to open only grocery, food and chemist sections. Every open shop will ensure presence of masks for the staff and sanitizers for staff and clients. The shopkeeper will ensure distance of 6 feet between the customers. Queue will be maintained with a distance of 6 feet between persons.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have also booked a man and his son who were allegedly responsible for the death of their guest in sector G-13 but they tried to link the death with the deadly Coronavirus.

They have been charged under section 302 of the PPC on the complaint of mother of the deceased.