Share:

North Macedonia on Friday became the 30th member of NATO, said the alliance's secretary-general.

Jens Stoltenberg said that all formal processes have been completed for North Macedonia to be the newest member of the block.

"North Macedonia is now part of the NATO family, a family of thirty nations and almost one billion people. A family based on the certainty that, no matter what challenges we face, we are all stronger and safer together," said Stoltenberg in Brussels.

He added that North Macedonia is a long-standing contributor to Euro-Atlantic security by participating in NATO-led missions in Afghanistan and in Kosovo.

Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci congratulated North Macedonia for its membership.

"This is an important movement for the security and stability of the region. Kosovo will follow the example and continue working for NATO membership to give its contribution in global security," said Thaci.

A flag-raising ceremony for North Macedonia will take place at NATO Headquarters on March 30.

The accession protocol between NATO and North Macedonia was signed on February 6, 2019.

N. Macedonia’s top diplomat hails NATO membership

The foreign minister of North Macedonia on Friday said his country became a member of the Euro-Atlantic family as the 30th ally of NATO.

"North Macedonia today officially gets its fully deserved place in the Euro-Atlantic family of nations," Nikola Dimitrov said on Twitter.

He added: "A journey that started 27 years ago. As of today, we are a proud member of @NATO standing shoulder to shoulder w/our allies&friends."

A flag-raising ceremony for North Macedonia will take place at NATO Headquarters on March 30.

The accession protocol between NATO and North Macedonia was signed on February 6, 2019.