ISLAMABAD - Mari Petroleum has expressed its commitment to continue its exploration, drilling and production operations without any disruption, while at the same time adopting the precautionary measures to ensure safety of its workforce amidst spread of COVID-19. Mari Petroleum recently achieved two significant milestones. First, the company successfully completed seismic data acquisition project in Bannu West Block on March 17, 2020. Bannu West Block, straddling Bannu, Laki Marwat, Kurram Agency, Hangu, and North Waziristan, was dormant since 2005. The completed project was spread over 836 sq km area. Theses seismic operations by MPCL have already made a positive economic impact by generating business and job opportunities for the locals in this far-flung and less developed area. Secondly, the company has successfully drilled a development well Zarghun South–4 (ZS-4) in its Zarghun South Gas Field in Balochistan. The well will potentially flow 12-15 million cubic feet of gas per day. The company plans to start supply of this additional gas to Sui Southern Company before the end of March 2020. It is pertinent to mention that gas from Zarghun South Gas Field is dedicated for supply to Quetta City. The additional gas volume from ZS-4 will help in bridging the widening gap between energy demand & supply.