Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) personnel have been asked to treat the people gently but the people should also follow the government’s directives regarding the lock down and cooperate with security personnel.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Nasir Hussain Shah said that if people ignored the directives issued by the government regarding the lockdown, then there was no other way left except for taking action against them according to the law. The decision of the lockdown had been taken by the Sindh government in a state of utmost compulsion, he said adding that the people should not consider it as a curfew but it was rather “Care for You,” indeed.

He said that by staying at their homes, people could protect not only themselves but their families and others from being infected with coronavirus. He said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was not only extremely worried, but he was also taking all the necessary decisions swiftly to protect people from being affected by the coronavirus.

The provincial minister for Information said that Sindh Chief Minister had repeatedly made it clear that the government did not want to adopt any drastic measure, but owing to some lawless and careless people if the government needed to adopt further drastic measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the government would not hesitate to do so.

He said the government was very concerned about people working on daily wages before taking drastic measures, and for which they were arranging to provide rations to their homes with the help of welfare organizations. Without the help of these welfare organizations delivering rations to every needy person was a difficult task indeed, he admitted.

Nasir Shah said that Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was also very concerned about distribution of rations among the needy and creating awareness among the people about the coronavirus, and he had also instructed CM Murad Shah in this regard.

He said that in the light of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s instructions, the Chief Minister Sindh was busy taking necessary steps and adopting all the right measures day and night to reach to every single needy person in these testing times.

The provincial minister said that the CM was presiding over the meetings with the concerned institutions and individuals on a daily basis, adding that these meetings were discussed in detail, what further neeeded to be done to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and about the necessary steps to be taken to provide ration to the people at their homes.

He said that in order to create awareness amongst the people regarding the spread of coronavirus, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto had formed an awareness committee comprising senior members of the PPP.

The Minister said that he had also been included in the awareness committee on which he thanked Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for trusting him. He said that this committee would ensure to adopt every possible necessary measure to create awareness amongst the masses and to fulfill the trust of Chairman PPP.

Nasir Shah said that the people’s response on the appeal of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and on the actions and directives of CM Murad Shah was also highly commendable.