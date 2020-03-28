ISLAMABAD - The opposition lawmakers in the Senate have demanded of the federal government to place details of all foreign loans, aid and equipment, it is getting to ward off COVID-19, before the Council of Common Interests (CCI) for greater transparency.
The lawmakers belonging to the major opposition parties, The Nation talked to, have urged the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to activate the forum of CCI, a constitutional body that is mandated to resolve disputes of power sharing between the federation and the provinces, till the parliament is unable to meet due to the rising cases of coronavirus in the country.
The legislators have argued that the activation of CCI would enable the provinces and the federation for better distribution of funds, aid and equipment among them and to bring more transparency in the relief work during COVID-19 emergency response. They said that National Coordination Committee already formed by the federal government for coordinated efforts to fight against the deadly disease couldn’t be a replacement of CCI.
The representatives of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the centre and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)’s Sindh government this week made contradictory claims on social media about the equipment received from China to fight against coronavirus. Their claims gave credence to the widely known belief that centre and the Sindh government aren’t on the same page when it comes to preventive measures and relief work for COVID-19 emergency response.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi told The Nation over phone that the Prime Minister Imran Khan should immediately summon the meeting of CCI and place all the details of foreign loans, and foreign aid as well as equipment, the government is receiving to tackle the deadly coronavirus, before it.
“The forum will not only bring more transparency in the utilization of money but will also help the federal government to distribute funds and equipment among provinces fairly and on need basis,” he said. He said that the centre and the provinces should decide the modus operandi of emergency response in the CCI. “This is an extraordinary situation and the federal government should use an important forum of CCI for its own benefit,” he added.
Former chairman Senate and PPP Senator Mian Raza Rabbani said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s economic team had already approached the multilateral international creditors including International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank, and Asian Development Bank (ADB) for obtaining loans to ward off the impact of coronavirus on the country’s economy. “Besides this, there is and will be a steady flow of material and equipment from abroad.”
Senator Rabbani went on to say that incumbent government in the past had been shy in bringing financial agreements before parliament and the people. There is need for great transparency while negotiating these agreements and in the utilization of the funds, material and equipment, he added.
“I’d urge that the CCI should meet once a week, till for the days parliament is unable to meet, where details pertaining to the agreements, disbursement of the funds, material and equipment should be placed before it for approval,” he said adding that National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) should submit a similar report to it.
The senator further viewed that the proceedings of the CCI, related to these matters, should be laid before the both the houses of the parliament under Article 153 of the Constitution when it comes into session