TIMERGARA - The residents of Neighbourhood Council Malak Abad Balambat Friday vowed to fully cooperate with the district administration in this hour of need and to follow all instructions issued by the district administration and health department as part of pre-emptive measures against the pandemic coronavirus.
In this connection, a meeting was held at Bashir Iqbal Cricket Academy at Malik Abad Balambat yesterday where the participants were standing at a distance of two meters from each other.
District Youth Officer (DYO) Izhar Uddin, Coordinator Dir Qaami Pasoon (DQP), a non-governmental organization Jehan Alam, ex-nazim Malik Abad, Nawab Alam, ex-naib nazim Ali Bakht, Shah Faisal Advocate, Chairman Raza-e-Ilahi Foundation, a welfare organization Jamal Nasir, Khateeb Jamia Masjid Malik Abad Maulana Faiz-ul-Ghafoor, social activists and a large number of locals attended the meeting.
It was decided in the meeting that the residents of NC Malik Abad would fully cooperate with the district administration and health department by following wholeheartedly all instructions issued by the authorities.
It was also decided in the meeting that the residents would strictly avoid hugging and shaking hands while greeting each other besides remaining inside homes for their own safety.
While speaking on the occasion, Izhar Uddin, Jehan Alam, Akber Khan Lala, Shah Faisal, Nawab Alam and Ali Bakht urged the residents to adopt preemptive measures for their own safety as they said the only treatment to the silent killer was adopting preemptive measures.
The residents were asked to take the matter very serious and adopt safety measures including washing hands with soap repeatedly, using masks, avoiding touching mouth and eyes with hands and limiting their unnecessary movement besides avoiding unnecessary gatherings and social communications and ensure their own safety as well as the safety of their children and family members.