ISLAMABAD- Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has planned to add 13 million acre feet (MAF) to water storage by 2030. Sources told APP here that under short term, five MAF would be added to the water storage by 2025 while another eight MAF water by 2030. Similarly, under long term, planning was being made to add 28 MAF to water storage by 2050 by completing various projects. Under the said planning, not only water storage capacity would be enhanced but also 4600 MW cheap hydel electricity would be generated by 2025 and 16,000 MW by 2030, they said. However, they were of the view that prompt decisions at all levels and availability of adequate funds were key to implementing short, medium and long term projects in accordance with their timelines. They said harnessing water and hydropower resources was a must for water, food and energy security of Pakistan.

Under the planning, physical work has already been kicked off on much awaited Mohmand dams after around 4 decades.

Similary, Diamer Basha Dam and Sindh Barrage were the two priority projects for WAPDA.