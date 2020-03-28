Share:

LAHORE - As per directions of IGP Punjab, crackdown against hoarders and violators of section 144 continued and 99 cases against hoardings, 3,464 cases have been registered against violation of section 144. Hundreds of people have been arrested so far, says an official handout. As per orders of Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, police teams were strictly implementing the instructions issued by government of the Punjab regarding section 144,lockdown and so that precious lives of citizens may be saved from coronavirus pandemic. Likewise, police teams along with health and other departments were taking steps under the supervision of DPOs to prevent people from coronavirus and awareness campaigns were also being launched, the hand out said. According to the handout, strict actions wte also being taken against hoarders of face masks, hand sanitizers and other essential goods. Those overcharging were also being arrested. According to the details, from 16th March, actions were being taken against violation of section 144 without any discrimination of status and designation. As many as 6,427 violators had been arrested of which 1,798 were detained whereas 173 were been released on warning. Police teams registered 99 cases and 96 accused were arrested on hoarding charges. Meanwhile, special teams of Lahore police had been formed to shift the suspected coronapatients to the hospital. Each police division would have contingent of 10 cops. CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed distributed medical kits among members of special teams from six police division. These police teams were formed in view of the reports that many people tried either to hide coronavirus suspect or put resistance for his hospital shifting. The CCPO instructed members of the special teams to adopt all safeguards during the “Corona operation”. “Police teams will collaborate with health department on suspected patient’s presence at some point” he said. Zulfiqar Hameed warned that staying home for a patient could be extremely dangerous. Citizens should also report the suspected patient’s presence to the health department to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, he said. To prevent Corona spread pesticide sprays were being arranged in all police installations. On Friday a team of experts sprayed anti disinfectants in all parts of CCPO office. On direction of CCPO Lahore police stations were being disinfected phase wise