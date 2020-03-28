Share:

ISLAMABAD - During the SAARC health professionals’ conference held in the capital on Friday, the government proposed the creation of a bloc-wide ‘COVID-19 Emergency Fund’ to meet the needs of the healthcare industry in this time of crisis. A statement released by the ministry of National Health Services (NHS) said as a follow-up to the SAARC leaders’ COVID-19 video conference held on 15th March 2020, another conference of SAARC health professionals was held on Friday via video link.

The video conference was aimed at exchanging statistical data, knowledge, and experiences of professionals combating the rapid spread of the global pandemic.

Pakistan’s team of health professionals was led by Dr. Safi Malik, Director General, Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination.

During the video conference, all the SAARC Member States shared their national data of the COVID-19 infections, ongoing efforts in combating the disease and future preventive measures taken by their respective governments.

Dr. Safi Malik underlined that the creation of SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund, proposed at the March 15 video conference, should be placed under the Secretary General SAARC and modalities for its use be finalized through consultations among the SAARC Member States.

He reiterated Pakistan’s offer to host the SAARC Health Ministers’ meeting and in view of the prevailing global health emergency, suggested that a video conference of the Health Ministers may be held prior to the meeting. Dr. Malik further proposed that since all countries were making use of technology to fight the pandemic, representatives from the IT Ministries of all Member States may also be a part of the Health Ministers’ video conference.

All the participants of the video conference agreed to remain engaged on the matter and work closely to fight the pandemic.

Meanwhile Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on NHS Dr. Zafar Mirza said that a team of comprising eight doctors from China will reach Pakistan on Saturday to help in controlling the spread of COVID-19. He said that the team will review the measures taken by the government to control the COVID-19 spread and also provide the technical support.

Dr. Zafar Mirza said that government will fully take benefit from the experience of Chinese health team experts.