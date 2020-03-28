Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Agriculture Ismail Raho has said that the Sindh government had decided to exempt pesticide, fertilizer and seeds outlets from effective lockdown, as retailers, fruit, vegetable and other shops had been exempted, during the announced timings in the province.

He said that the decision was made keeping in view the problems of the farmers community, said a press release here on Friday. He said that the pesticide, fertilizer and seed outlets would remain open during the announced timings of the provincial government and this facility would be available only for the registered and approved pesticide, fertilizer and seed dealers and agents.

The Minister said that the season of Kharif Crops was about to start in the province and if agriculture supply chain remained stopped then farmers would not be able to grow cotton and rice crops and that thing would also affect vegetables and fruit. Ismail Raho was of the view that if agriculture supply was not started then we had to experience a new crisis and keeping in view that the provincial government made this decision to exempt the aforesaid outlets.