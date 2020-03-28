Share:

KARACHI - 19 more coronavirus cases were detected in Sindh on Friday, bringing the provincial tally of COVID-19 cases to 440.

According to the Sindh Health Department, 11 cases were reported in Karachi, 7 from Larkana quarantine center and one positive COVID-19 case was detected in Hyderabad.

Karachi’s count of COVID-19 positive patients has reached 164, while there are a total of 114 cases of local transmission in the port city so far.

Out of 449 cases in Sindh, 14 patients have recovered so far. All recovered patients belong to Karachi and Hyderabad.

Earlier, the Sindh government announced ban congregational prayers in mosques including Friday prayers in the province till April 05.

The decision was announced by the provincial spokesman Murtaza Wahab on his Twitter account. He said that the provincial government has taken a big decision placing a ban on congregational prayers at the mosques from masses. “The decision is taken after consulting all religious leaders hailing from different school of thoughts and medical experts,” he said.

It must be noted that the number of deaths from the coronavirus rose to 10 while 1,235 have been affected, according to the latest report released by the National Command and Control Center on coronavirus on Friday.

The national dashboard, maintained by the federal ministry of health, reported that Sindh province has been affected more due to the virus, where the number of cases stands at 429, Punjab 408, Balochistan 131, KP 147, Gilgit-Baltistan, 91, Islamabad 27 and a two cases were reported in Azad Kashmir.

KP reported 24 new cases taking the tally of the province to 147. While two new cases were reported in the federal capital taking its tally to 27.

According to Punjab government spokesperson, 207 of those cases were from Dera Ghazi Khan where pilgrims from Iran have been quarantined, while Lahore was the second worst affected city as 104 cases were reported in the provincial capital.

Meanwhile, Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) aggregate stands at two, Balochistan’s tally stands at 131, while Gilgit-Baltistan toll is at 91.

Deaths from virus

The total death in the country due to COVID-19 stands at nine after Punjab reported its third death on Thursday.

The province has reported its first death from the virus on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Balochistan had reported its first death, a 65-year-old man, who had been under treatment at the Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital.

Earlier, a doctor from Gilgit-Baltistan, who had been fighting against the virus on the frontlines, was reported as the fifth casualty.

On Sunday, March 22, Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir had announced the country’s fourth death from the virus.

On March 20, Pakistan had recorded its third death from the virus. Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho had confirmed the death of a 77-year-old COVID-19 patient in the province.

Two patients from KP who tested positive for the coronavirus were reported as the country’s first two deaths.