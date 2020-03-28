Share:

LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore received rainfal of varying intensities on Friday, making weather pleasant by decreasing temperature during the day and at nighttime. Significant rains also washed away hazardous pollutants from the atmosphere of big cities including Lahore, giving relief to the people from weather related diseases. In Lahore, strong winds started blowing in the wee hours that was followed by intermittent rains. Lahore received 22mm rain. Overcast conditions, winds and wet conditions caused considerable decrease in mercury level, making weather pleasant. Intermittent rains caused inundation of rainwater on roads, portions of roads and roadsides. . Local meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather for parts of the country including Lahore on Saturday(today).