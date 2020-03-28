Share:

Rawalpindi - Test results came out negative for a doctor and a nurse being isolated.Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) is the only hospital in the region which has received biggest number of Coronavirus suspected patients so far (70) out of which seven tested positive.

The management of BBH has been providing protection equipment to all the doctors and nurses treating Coronavirus suspected/positive patients as per approval of government and Corona Experts Advisory Group (CEAG).

The influx of patients suffering with other diseases hasshrinked from 3,000 to 100 a day in Outdoor Patients Department (OPD) due to outbreak of Covid-19.

These views were expressed by Medical Superintendent (MS) BBH Dr Muhammad Raffique while talking to The Nation here on Friday.

He said the health experts, doctors and nurses are providing adequate health care to the coronavirus suspected or confirmed patients in BBH. He said so far the hospital received 70 patients with visible symptoms of Covid-19 out of which only seven tested positive for Coronavirus. He said 99 percent of doctors and nurses are fighting against Coronavirus. A prompt action would be taken against those doctors and nurses who are absent from duty, said Dr Muhammad Raffique. He said he has placed santizers in every ward, OPD and emergency department not only for patients but also for their attendants.

“A water tanker is also present in hospital premises with a wash basin attached with and all the people visiting hospital wash hands properly with chlorinated water,” he said.

The hospital is also being washed twice a day to avoid spread of germs, he added.

When asked about a verbal clash between doctors and management over non-provision of N-95 mask and gloves to doctors working in Corona Filter Ward, MS replied that management is providing all the necessary and protectionequipment to doctors as per guidelines and approval of government.

“The doctors and nurses are being given protective kits as per need of level 1,2 and 3 that too with approval of CEAG,” he said adding that the demand of some doctors working in general wards cannot be met out as there is a difference between kits needed in general and high dependency units (HDU).

“My AMS Admin is dealing with all such matters and some doctors are intentionally running away from work at this hard time when Coronavirus outbreak has hit the city,” he replied in response to another question regarding stopping of salary of a female medical officer for lodging complaint against provision of substandard personal protective kits to doctors. “The influx of general patients is very low as people are hesitating to visit hospital due to Coronavirus.

No patient was discharged forcefully by the management,” MS Dr Muhammad Raffique said while replying another question.