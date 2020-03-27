Share:

ISLAMABAD-They have become renowned for accurately predicting real life events, including Donald Trump being elected the president of the U.S. And it seems like the Simpsons have done it again, after an eagle-eyed viewer noticed that a 1998 episode drew parallels with the coronavirus pandemic. In the episode, newsreader Kent Brockman is forced to present the news from home after the characters are told they must obey new curfew rules. During the segment, he says: ‘This is Kent Brockman reporting from my own home in accordance with the new curfew for anyone under 70.’ It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson forced the closure of all non-essential shops, clubs and bars and told the country to stay indoors to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. It can strikingly similar situation, Channel 4 newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy had to present from home last week as he went into self-isolation.