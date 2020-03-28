Share:

LAHORE - Two patients of corona virus died in Punjab on Friday taking the total number of deaths in the province to five, while the total number of patients in Punjab reached 490.

Punjab CM confirmed on Friday that a 22 year old coronavirus patient died in Faisalabad late at night. Earlier a 70-year old patient expired at Mayo Hospital Lahore.

CM in his twitter message said, “With heavy heart, I am confirming that we have lost a 22 years old patient in Faisalabad. Total loss of lives is at 5 now. Currently we have 490 confirmed cases across Punjab. This is a global health emergency and everybody needs to act responsibly and help us save lives.”

CM further tweeted the breakup of the coronaviurus patients across the province, according to which Dera Ghazi Khan had 207 quarantine cases, Multan had 46, Lahore 115, Gujrat 48, Gujranwala 9, Jhelum 19, Rawalpindi 14, Multan 3, Faisalabad 10, DGK 5, Mandi Bahauddin 3, Sargodha 2, Nankanasahib 2, Mianwali 2 and Narowal, RYK, Attock, Bahawalnagar & Khushab had one case each.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over meeting of the cabinet committee for the eradication of coronavirus through video-link at his office on Friday.

The meeting decided to close down karyana shops, grocery and general stores at 8:00 pm. The chief minister said that these shops would remain open from 8:00 am to 8-00 pm daily and implementation on this decision would be started from Saturday.

“No one will be allowed to violate this order”, the CM warned, adding that a decision had also been made on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan to allow movement of goods transport while the ban on public transport would remain.

He directed to further reinforce the hot-spots’ checking system throughout the province and implementation on SOPs to be ensured after the identification of sensitive areas. Movement should be kept limited in corona case affected areas, he added. He directed to ensure availability of essential items adding that arrangements relating to managing food supplies for the poor be given final shape at the earliest.

He reiterated that economic package was being devised and a committee led by finance minister would give briefing on Saturday (today). He further said that the availability of coronavirus kits must be ensured along with the provision of protection equipment for doctors and paramedics. He directed to clean the DG Khan quarantine centres with antiseptic spray.“Punjab government appreciates the services being rendered by Pakistan army, rangers, police and members of the provincial administration. The role being played by doctors and paramedics is also praiseworthy”, he remarked.

PFMA delegation donates 31,000 flour bags

A delegation of Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) led by its Central Committee Chairman Asim Raza called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday and donated 31 thousand flour bags worth Rs. 25 million to the provincial government for distribution to the deservuing.

The CM thanked the delegation and told that a comprehensive strategy had been employed to counter this pandemic while making every effort to improve the supply of flour and other food items. He said there were ample wheat reserves in the province while the new wheat crop was also ready. Buzdar assured the delegation that government would consider increase in flour mills’ wheat quota and the millers should ensure smooth supply of flour to the market. He also assured to take steps for stabilizing the flour price to ensure its availability at the fixed rate. The people, he said, should not face any difficulty as there was no shortage of wheat or flour in the province.

US ambassador assures cooperation to deal with deadly virus

The U.S. Ambassador Paul W. Jones has assured of every possible cooperation to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar to deal with the coronavirus. In a letter, the Ambassador said his country stood with Pakistan in the fight against coronavirus and added the US had termed Pakistan as a priority country for emergency coronavirus assistance. The US is providing assistance for overcoming epidemics, he further said.

The Chief Minister appreciated the US cooperation adding that coronavirus was an international pandemic which required coordinated efforts for dealing with it.

CM CONDOLES LOSS OF LIVES IN ARIFWALA

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles the loss of lives due to falling off the roof in Arifwala and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. In a condolence message, he prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace. He also sought a report from the administration and directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.