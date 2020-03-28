Share:

LAHORE - The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to a statement by Downing Street, Boris Johnson has mild symptoms. It said he was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England's chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty.

He will still be in charge of the government's handling of the crisis. Meanwhile, in a tweet, Mr Johnson said over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. “I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus.”

There are more than 11,600 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, and 578 people have died.