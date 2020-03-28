Share:

With 260 new deaths in the U.K. in the past 24 hours, the death toll in the country has reached 1,019, according to data released by the Department of Health on Saturday.

The British Department of Health reported a total of 120,776 tests have been conducted so far, with 17,089 people tested positive, 2,510 of them in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Alister Jack, secretary of state for Scotland, announced he has put himself in isolation after experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

On Friday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock both announced that they had tested positive for the virus.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 177 countries and territories, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows over 618,000 cases have been reported worldwide since last December, with the death toll above 28,800 and over 135,700 recoveries.

At least 410 people in the U.S. died of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 1,711 in the country, according to data compiled by a U.S.-based university.

Being on top of the list of highest number of cases around the world, the death toll and number of cases are rapidly increasing across the country.

The total number of cases in the U.S. increased by 18,848 in the last 24 hours, reaching 104,860 in total, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

States worst hit by the outbreak are New York and New Jersey.

Number of cases in New York State increased from yesterday's 39,140 to 46,094 on Saturday, and 26,697 of them are in New York City.

New Jersey follows New York with 8,825 cases, and California with 4,885.

In the past 24 hours, 144 people died in New York, 175 in Washington and 119 died in Louisiana.

