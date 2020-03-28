Share:

The fledgling military branch promised that it would continue to operate despite the coronavirus raging in the country and the US military reportedly diverting resources to help authorities combat the outbreak.

The US Space Force (USSF) is continuing to work on a name for its troops and will reveal one soon, after going through a number of suggestions coming from people who have already been assigned to the novel military branch, USSF chief General John Raymond announced.

"The naming of our space professionals, we did a crowdsourcing ... with over 700 responses to that, and we're narrowing down that list, and I think you'll be hearing an announcement on that in the very near future", he said.

The new US force also will continue working on its uniforms, insignia, and logo in a timely manner, the general added.

"We will not delay those announcements […] we will continue to make those announcements when they're ready", the Space Force head said.

The announcement comes as the Space Force had to cancel the Space Flag 20-2 military exercise planned for April due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the country, where at least 85,356 cases have been reported - three of which are members of the newly formed American military branch.

The COVID-19 virus has claimed the lives of 1,246 people in the US so far and 28,717 globally. China was long the country with the greatest number of reported cases, but recently moved to third place, with Italy and the US taking the second and first places respectively.

The US has ordered the National Guard to help civil authorities fight the infection, with the Pentagon reportedly initiating two contingency plans to do the same. Some 1,100 servicemen have reportedly been directed to help authorities in the states of New York and Washington.