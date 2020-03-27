Share:

LAHORE-Ajoka Theatre observed the World Theatre Day on March 27 with an online video meeting. Ajoka’s Chairperson Zara Salman chaired the meeting while Executive Director Shahid Nadeem, General Secretary Sohail Warraich, Director Ajoka Institute Nirvaan Nadeem, and Executive Member Nayab Faiza, Technical Coordinator Nadeem Mir, and eminent actor Savera Nadeem were also present on this occasion.

The meeting was held online in view of the challenges posed by the coronavirus and restrictions on gatherings. The participants conveyed their greetings to the International Theatre Institute and international theatre community on the World Theatre Day and appreciated the world-wide response to the World Theatre Day message delivered by Ajoka’s Shahid Nadeem.

A plan was chalked out under the title of “Theatre in the Time of Corona”. It will include the conversion of Ajoka Institute’s regular classes to online classes and dramatic recordings for online audience through live-streaming. The meeting also decided to launch an Ajoka You Tube Channel which will show video recordings of popular Ajoka plays as well as new productions.