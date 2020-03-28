Share:

BADIN - A young boy identified as Fayaz, aged 25, son of Muhammad Hanif Mallah, inhabitant of Bilawal Colony near Allah Wala Chowk, ward No: 01 of Badin city strangled himself with a rope and committed suicide in the house. It was learnt that deceased was suffered from inferiority due to unemployment for long time while his family was sustaining starvation amid lockdown as announced by government of Sindh to prevent COVID-19 pandemic. Dead body was rushed to Indus Hospital Badin and after necessary formalities was handed over to heirs of the deceased. It was pertinent to mention that Rajab Ali Mallah, 35, brother of deceased Fayaz Mallah also committed suicide of unknown reasons some six years earlier.