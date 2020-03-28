Share:

Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza visited isolation center for coronavirus patients at PIMS Islamabad today and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements there.

While talking to media after his visit, the Special Assistant said appropriate facilities are being provided to the patients, who also were satisfied with the facilities.

He said the number of isolation rooms has been increased from ten to thirty at PIMS and with every passing day facilities are being enhanced.

Expressing solidarity with doctors, nurses and paramedics, Dr. Zafar Mirza said the fight against the pandemic can only be won with efficient working of medical staff and government’s cooperation.

He assured the medical staff that every possible measure will be taken for their personal safety.