KINGSTON - Jamaica’s former 100 metres world record holder Asafa Powell could yet compete at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, if his appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against an 18-month doping ban proves successful. The 31-year-old was handed a backdated 18-month ban in April. It is due to end on Dec 20, but CAS have said the sprinter has requested his suspension be reduced to just three months because of the nature of the offence. He said at the time of his ban that the stimulant - which is only banned during competition - had been found in a legal supplement he was taking. A date for an appeal hearing has not yet been set, but Powell, along with training partner Sherone Simpson who was given the same ban, have been invited to file written submissions to CAS.–Reuters