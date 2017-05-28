SHEIKHUPURA-As many as 54 opposition members in the district council (DC) boycotted the session in protest against the apathy of DC chairman Rana Attique Anwar here the other day.

Talking to media, opposition leader Malik Ahmed Khan Awan said the chairman behaviour towards the opposition step motherly. Although the opposition comprises elected members, yet the chairman, what Mr Awan said, is deliberately not releasing funds to them for development works in their respective areas. He said they cannot launch developments works in their respective union councils unless they are provided funds. He urged the DC chairman to stop treating the opposition members unfairly.

BHUs to get eight

ambulances

A Punjab government scheme has been launched under which eight ambulances would be provided for 23 basic health units (BHUs) to facilitate the pregnant women in the district.

Thus, one ambulance will be available for three basic health units, Chief Executive Officer Health Javed Ahmad on Friday. He said that each BHU would consist of three lady health workers and a lady health visitor. Like 1122 Rescue, its number would be 1,034 while the services would remain in process for 24 hours, he said. No holiday would be observed even on Eid days, the CEO health said.

The number of vehicles would be raised in due course of time and the services to the pregnant women coming for delivery purpose in the centre would be provided free of cost, he said. As soon as the caller contacts at 1034 in case of emergency, ambulance would arrive at his residence within 15 minutes, he added. It was the vision of Chief Minister to provide relief for the masses living in far-flung areas of the villages, he added.