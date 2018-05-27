Share:

Islamabad-Theatre Walay Studio are all set to organise ‘Mehfil-e-Samah’ Qawwali night at The Farm in Islamabad on June 2. Famous artists Shabih Sen, Wajih Nizami and Hamnawa would perform in the Qawwali Night. Qawwali is form of Sufi devotional music popular in South Asia and across the globe.

It is part of a musical tradition that stretches back for more than 700 years. Originally performed at Sufi shrines or dargahs throughout South Asia, it gained mainstream popularity and international audience in late 20th century. Qawwali music received international exposure through the work of the late Pakistani singers Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Sabri Brothers and Aziz Mian largely due to several releases on the real world label.