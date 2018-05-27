Share:

MANDI BAHAUDDIN-As many as 10 dead bodies have been recovered so far from different canals and Rajbahs in this district over the past one-and-a-half-week.

According to police sources, the dead body of a 45-year-old person carrying torture was spotted floating in Lower Jhelum Canal near Burha village in Saddr police precincts. Identity of the body could not be ascertained.

Another dead body was recovered from Rajbah near Chahranwala village in jurisdiction of Phalia police. A dead body of a young boy was recovered by Rescue team from Lower Jhelum Canal near Harya village in limits of Malakwal police. He drowned while bathing in the canal and he was identified as Hamza, resident of Harya village. Two other dead bodies carrying wounds were recovered from Head Rasul Barrage and Rasul Hydel Power Station. One more sack-packed dead body was found in Gujrat Distributary near Chillianwala Railway Station. A dead body was spotted in Lower Jhelum Canal near Khewa village in remit of Civil Lines police.

Dead body of a boy that was abducted a few days earlier was found in Gujrat Distributary near Chak Basawa village in Saddar police jurisdiction. The boy was identified as Alyan. He was murdered after being abducted allegedly by some of the relatives of his parents. A dead body of a woman was recovered from Head Faqirian in Miana Gondal police area. Police after autopsy arranged burial of unclaimed dead bodies.