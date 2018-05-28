Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday expressed his confidence that a decision to pick a suitable nominee to lead the caretaker government was possible on Monday (today).

In an interview with the GEO news TV programme, the Prime Minister said that a final meeting with the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly would be held on Monday to find out a consensus candidate for the interim set up.

To a query, he replied that though in the earlier consultations, they had not reached to a decision over a final nominee out of the six proposed names.

“The chapter is not closed,” he said, expressing optimism that the matter was not yet over. The Prime Minister said that it was a national issue which required a careful selection as the last experience was not good one.

However, if no consensus was developed then the issue would land before the Parliamentary Committee to take a decision in this regard, he added.

The Prime Minister to a question maintained that a level-playing field should be provided to all political parties in the upcoming elections as popping up of any elections disputes would not bode well for the country.

He said that in the past, ballot box riggings were witnessed, but now the elections had become sophisticated ones in the presence of social media tools and media.

The elections also required to be held fairly and in transparent manner, he insisted and cautioned to learn lessons from the past. The Prime Minister said that the political developments in Balochistan, South Punjab and during Senate had created doubts causing effects upon the PML-N as being the major party. He said that an atmosphere free from such antics and tactics should be created as these things would not stabilise the country. “We have to avoid it and provide an opportunity to the public to express their opinion without any influence,” he added.

He also suggested that it was an appropriate time for all the political parties to pass on their apprehensions to the people if they had any.

He also downplayed any massive cracks within the ranks of PML-N by stating that the party had strong candidates to contest the elections. About recent change of parties loyalties, he said that it was neither morally good nor would earn respect for those leaving the parties.

“What have compelled them in the last 30 days to leave the party? If they had any genuine concerns, they could have raised them during the PML-N tenure,” he questioned.

He maintained that the PML-N would contest the general elections on the basis of its performance and principles.

“The PML-N government faced all the challenges and resolved them. Pakistan stands distinct in 2018 when compared with the situation in 2013,” he added.

The Prime Minister to a query maintained that the relationship between the civilian and military leadership had witnessed improvement under his tenure.

Progress was achieved on the national issues as all the stakeholders had developed consensus on different issues including FATA, he added. He said that the bureaucracy could not work when its every move was questioned by the courts, or NAB.

“Political or elected government cannot make decisions in such difficult times,” he said and cited reasons ranging from functioning of the NAB, cases in judiciary and to some extent role of media.

“Even bureaucracy was hesitant to move a summary due to fears from the courts cases or figuring of their names in media,” he added.

The Prime Minister also reiterated his party’s stance that NAB was created for witch hunting of the politicians.

“We strived to develop a consensus to dissolve NAB and hand over its functions to some other institution”, he said and stressed for holding of dialogue to consider NAB’s role.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the elected government should work till last minute of its mandate by setting a future course for the upcoming governments.

He said that he did not expect any justice from NAB court for PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif.

How these references were filed and how the cases were being preceded, there was no precedent in the past in which a case was being handled in such a way, he added.

He further said that Nawaz Sharif was ready to go to jail for the sake of his principles.

He said that people of the country were well aware of all the developments taking place in the country.

Nawaz Sharif had not been accused of any corruption, the only allegation pertained to ownership of the flats, upon the basis of which he had already been deprived of his membership of the Parliament, party leadership and even stood disqualified as Prime Minister, he added.

He said that Nawaz Sharif always spoke of national progress and his political career was based upon those principles.

The Prime Minister said that his statement was distorted by the Indian media under an objective.

He said that the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting was held so that the wrong impression created by media interpretations could be countered and a narrative based upon the national interest could be made public.

About former head of ISI Lt. Gen. (Retd) Asad Durrani’s book, the Prime Minister said that he had neither read it nor seen it.

He said that a narrative raising questions on the national security could be discussed in the next NSC meeting.

The Prime Minister also justified borrowing from China by stating that the country’s economy had been in the growing stage, giving raise to different challenges, so such moves were made by every government.

He said that tax amnesty scheme was facing a big challenge from the judiciary as it had formed a committee.

Unless clarity was made by the judiciary, nobody would avail the scheme, he added.

He said that the stability in the country could be made when decisions were taken in the national interest.

He said that the scheme had provided an opportunity to people to get into the tax net. Individual tax rates were halved and made easier, he added.

The Prime Minister hinted that use of technology would be made to detect tax evaders.

He said that the policy had been laid down by the PML-N government and added that the next government could not find a space of making a slight amendment of even replacing a comma or a full stop.

The PML-N had presented the best fiscal budget, he said.

The country had achieved the high growth rate and inflation was at the lowest level, he said. All the indicators of the economy were showing growth and stability, he added.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the historic win of the Pakistan cricket team at the Lord’s test.