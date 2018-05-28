Share:

KABUL:- At least 19 militants were killed in airstrikes in four Afghan provinces within the past 24 hours as Afghan and coalition forces continued with the mopping-up operations, the command of Afghan special forces said on Sunday. “The Afghan Special Operations Forces-led airstrikes killed seven militants in Ajristan district of Ghazni province, six in Chaparhar of Nangarhar, two in Sayyed Karam of Paktia and four others in Darzab of Jawzjan province,” Operational Coordination Group Afghanistan said in a statement. The Afghan security forces, alongside US and NATO-led coalition troops, have increased ground and air offensives against militants in the past few months as the militants frequently attacked government interests across the country.–Xinhua

Taliban and the Islamic State group fighting the government have yet to make comments on the report.