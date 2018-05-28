Share:

ISLAMABAD - The All Pakistan Muslim League has asked candidates aspiring to contest upcoming elections on national and provincial assemblies to furnish their applications by May 31.

APML Parliamentary Board headed by party Chairman Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf will award tickets for the national and provincial assemblies after going through credentials of the candidates.

The APML has directed the candidates to submit applications till May 31 along with a demand draft/pay order in the name of "All Pakistan Muslim League" with photocopy of CNIC and a passport size photo. For national assembly, the APML has fixed a fee of Rs-30000 and Rs15,000 for provincial assembly.