BANGKOK:- China's men took home the Thomas Cup on Sunday, clawing back to beat Japan 3-1 and compensate for their early exit from the previous tournament in 2016. China, which boasts some of the world's best players, was the tournament favourite despite not having secured the championship since 2012. But its players faced added pressure when the national women's team failed to make the final of the concurrent Uber Cup for the first time ever. Both competitions were held in Bangkok at the Impact Arena, which filled up on Sunday in anticipation of a tough battle between top seed China and a scrappy Japanese team. –AFP