KARACHI - After few days of relief, Karachiites should roll up their sleeves again for another spell of heatwave likely to start in the city from Tuesday.

The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) in its latest weather alert said that residents of the city are likely to experience hot to very hot weather from Tuesday to Thursday. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between the range of 40 to 44 degrees Celsius owing to change in the direction of the cooler and humid sea breeze.

Continental winds from the northwest will blow through the city, pushing the mercury up on the scale, it said.

The temperature in Karachi Sunday has been recorded 37 to 39 degrees Celsius, which will gradually increase from tomorrow with the maximum temperature expected to touch 38 to 40 degree Celsius, as per the forecast.

According to meteorologists, temperatures are said to be rise beyond 40 degree Celsius Monday onwards.

Residents sleep on a building pavement, to escape heat in their residence area Karachi. Photo: Reuters Despite the weather forecasts, Sindh government has not initiated any measures related to heatwave.

Concerned citizens say that with the sweltering heat and Ramazan coinciding, there have been no precautions taken by the government to avoid heat-stroke cases. The plain areas of Sindh and Punjab continue to experience hot weather . Today, the temperature in Lahore was recorded 41 degrees Celsius whereas in Sukkur and Dadu mercury reached 43 and 44 degree Celsius, respectively.