Share:

HAIFIZABAD-Anti-Encroachments squad of Municipal Committee Hafizabad was seriously tortured by about eleven vendors of Kassoki road today.

The police have registered a case against Malik Zulfiqar son of Maddi Malik and ten others but failed to arrest any of them so far.

According to police source, the Anti-Encroachments squad headed by inspector Ihtisham Butt started operation against the encroachers on Kassoki road and seized some commodities but an influential of the area Malik Zulfiqar Ali and others threatened the officials with dire consequence.

Later on, eleven accused led by Zulfiqar Ali Malik raided the Municipal premises and pounced upon the inspector and others with clubs and iron rods and seriously tortured them. The accused also took away the commodities seized by the squad along with them. The employees of Municipal Committee strongly protested against the ‘goonda girdi’ of the accused and demanded immediate arrest of them.

A young villager has committed suicide by swallowing wheat preservative tablets following a quarrel with his family members over some domestic issue. He died before any medical aid could be made available to him.

According to police source, 32-year-old Mukhtar Ahmad, son of Hayat, had a dispute with his family members and after altercation with them, he decided to put an end to his life once for all by taking poisonous tablets.