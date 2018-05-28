Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the provincial government has written a new history of public service.

“Officers have worked hard with commitment and dedication for completion of welfare projects. It is due to their hard work and enduring efforts that we have successfully achieved our goals,” the chief minister said while addressing a ceremony in Model Town on Sunday in the honour of officers of different departments who exhibited outstanding performance in their fields. He presented commendatory certificates to officers on this occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister said this event had been organised in the honour of people whose hard work and discipline made it possible for the Punjab government to move forward their development projects successfully. “You have worked hard in this field and set new trends of honesty,” he said. He said the Punjab government had selflessly served people in the last five years and its initiatives for public healthcare will be written in golden words in the history. He said that these officers have performed their duties in most appropriate way and people appreciate their performance. He said that real progress can be witnessed in every city in Punjab including Lahore. “Different departments and organizations of Punjab government have earned their name through hard work and demonstrating their duties despite of all the challenges. Your hard work is national service and we all have to differentiate between good and bad,” he said. He said that no society can progress until there is encouragement for those who are doing well and accountability for other ones. He said that “our brave police officers have embraced martyrdom”. Brave officers like Capt. (R) Mubeen have sacrificed their lives for the motherland and whole nation is proud of such police officers, he said. Furthermore, he said, health facilities have been improved in Punjab in a record period. He said that orange line metro train was also a great public welfare project but PTI created undue delay in it. If those hindrances were not created, the Orange Line Metro Train would have been operational today, he said. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has proved itself an enemy of people by delaying the project for 22 months. He said the Punjab government has made the bidders to offer lowest bidding rate of 75 billion rupees in Orange Line Metro Train project and “we have saved this money for Pakistan and people of Punjab”.

Separately, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also president of the ruling PML-N, has strongly condemned the Indian Army's oppression in occupied Kashmir.

He expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Kashmiri youth and extended his sympathies and condolences to their bereaved families. He prayed for quick recovery of the injured.

Also, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated the Pakistani cricket team for their grand victory against England in the Lord’s Test match.

OUR STAFF REPORTER