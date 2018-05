Share:

LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique visited residence of senior journalist Salah-ud-Din Butt to offer his condolences on sudden death of Butt’s wife on Sunday. Salah-ud-Din’s wife died of cardiac arrest. The minister reached Nawaz Sharif Hospital along with local leaders. Senior journalists Zahid Rafique Bhatti, Hasnain Tirmzi and Yousaf Abbasi were also present on the occasion.