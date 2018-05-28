Share:

KARACHI - A crackdown against overcharging on essential commodities continued by city administration as Rs 4.44 lac fine imposed on 361 profiteers while 32 traders sent to jail.

According to spokesperson of Commissioner House, during ongoing crackdown to control overcharging on essential commodities district administrations of the city taken action in their respective jurisdictions. Following the directives of Commissioner Karachi Ijaz Ahmed Khan district administration during crackdown imposed 4.44 lac rupees fine on 361 profiteers while 32 profiteers were sent to jail.

The administration vowed to provide relief to the citizen during Ramazan while Commissioner Karachi also directed the deputy commissioners and other concern officer to ensure the selling of essential commodities on set prices. The commissioner further directed the concern officers check the availability of price lists at every sale point in the city. “If any trader did not placed price list at their business point then stern action should be taken against them as per law”, commissioner added.