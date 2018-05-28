Share:

rawalpindi - The cleanliness of Nullah Leh is being carried out to protect the population particularly residing along the banks of Nullah Leh from dengue larvae threat, said Deputy District Health Officer Health Dr. Zeeshan.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said that garbage is being disposed off on a daily basis while huge containers have also been placed near the nullah.

Dr Zeeshan informed that 125,000 houses have been registered in the Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (MCR) limits under micro planning survey for dengue control.

Dr. Zeeshan said that surveillance of the border areas of the federal capital has been completed while special focus is being given to areas adjacent to Leh as garbage thrown in the Nullah is a major source of dengue spread.

The DHO said that dengue control drive is being carried out on scientific basis and teams are visiting every house and if adult dengue mosquito is being found, spray are being carried out in the house and adjoining eight houses.

He said special anti-dengue teams have been deputed in 15 union councils of the city located along the banks of Leh.

The DHO said a comprehensive strategy has been evolved for controlling dengue spread.