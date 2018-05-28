Share:

Dept ensuring poultry at low rates

RAWALPINDI (APP) - The Punjab Livestock Department with the cooperation of Pakistan Poultry Association is ensuring availability of poultry and eggs in 35 Ramazan Sasta Bazaars of the division on subsidized rates. According to Director Livestock Rawalpindi, Dr Shahid Sajjad Asghar Rs10 per kilogram subsidy is being provided to the consumers on poultry and Rs5 on per dozen eggs. Talking to APP he informed that the Livestock Department had deputed its personnel in 35 Ramadan Sasta Bazaars set up in the division to ensure supply of eggs and poultry on subsidized rates. He informed that the administration had made functional Ramadan Sasta Bazaars to provide relief to the consumers during the holy month of Ramadan ul Mubarik. 16 Ramadan bazaars were set up in Rawalpindi district, six in Jhelum, six in Attock and seven in Chakwal district, he added. Meanwhile, ADCG Sara Hayat said the administration and price control magistrate are conducting raids against profiteers.

and efforts are being made to provide relief to the public on daily use items and implement the recommended prices in the open markets.

The agriculture department had also set up fair price shops at Ramadan Bazaars. The ADCG said 16 bazaars including five in Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation area, two in cantonment area, eight in tehsil area and a model bazaar at Shamsabad were set up to facilitate the citizens.

Sara Hayat said the district administration officers were directed to ensure presence of the staff concerned and availability of quality food items on the stalls in Ramazan Sasta Bazaars.

She informed that she is also visiting Ramazan Sasta Bazaar and inspecting attendance of the staff.

The quality and availability of food and other essential items is inspected at different stalls, she said adding, the officers concerned were directed to also check availability of essential commodities in the open market according to the rate list issued by the district administration.

Though, the prices of fruits and vegetables are directly linked with the demand and supply formula but, the administration is taking action in accordance with the law against profiteers, hoarders and those indulged in artificial price hike. The magistrates are visiting whole sale and open markets and the rules violators are being imposed fines.

According to price control committee report, the teams during checking have imposed Rs 266,000 on the profiteers while two FIRs have also been registered against the rules violators.

Plan launched to control deforestation

ISLAMABAD (APP): The ministry for Climate Change (MoCC) expressed confidence that the Green Pakistan Programme (GPP) would help control deforestation and boost forest cover. An official of ministry of climate change said the directive of our projects have been launched under Green Pakistan programme to control deforestation”, a press release Sunday said. He said tree plantation campaign was the first step to control deforestation, in this mass scale campaign. Forestation was focused and ministry launched plantation campaign in public schools of Islamabad to involve and motivate young the young generation and create awareness among them regarding plantation. Second project was `Survival of Forest Resources in Pakistan,” An amount of Rs 3.625 billion has been already approved for the project in November by CDWP and now that project is in ECNEC and we are hoping that project would be approved in next meeting, he added. Besides this, there were the on-going programmes in provinces under climate ministry to formulate a project for accessing the funds, further he added.

Pakistan Post to computerise record

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Postal Services will complete the process of computerisation of records in General Post Offices (GPOs) by December this year and then the same mechanism for 3,200 Post Offices will be initiated. Under the Postal Reforms Agenda, the government has planned to re-brand and upgrade post offices with new logo and a changed outlook to revitalize its perception among the general public. An official said that Pakistan Post generated Rs 11 billion revenue from its various services while 'same day mail' service had been started in the twin cities and it would be inaugurated in Lahore. The Urgent Mail Service (UMS), he said, had been introduced with track and trace system to improve the service while in Rs 40 a posted mail is transferred across the country. The Electronic Money Order (EMO) is the swift way to transfer money from one post office to other post office. This service is available at 83 GPOs of the country. Initially, the Electronic Money Order (EMO) offers the window payment at the concerned GPO which is known as Post - to - Post .

UK close to deal with US on flights

LONDON (XINHUA): Britain is set to seal an "open skies" agreement with America this summer that will keep planes flying between both countries after Brexit, a major British newspaper said Sunday. The Sunday Telegraph newspaper quoted four sources in London and Washington briefed on the talks as saying that a deal is "close" after consensus was reached on the biggest issues up for debate. "UK and U.S. negotiators have agreed that major transatlantic airlines must be covered despite them being foreign owned -- a break with the normal rules," the major British newspaper said. "That means flights from Virgin, Norwegian Air and British Airways owner IAG -- all majority-owned outside of the UK and U.S. -- will continue after Brexit," it added. Britain has also offered in principle to include its overseas territories in the agreement, something not covered by the current EU-U.S. open skies agreement. The EU-U.S. open skies agreement was brought in 10 years ago to provide uniform rules for airlines and airports, and it has led to an estimated 18pc increase in transatlantic traffic.

It allows any airline of the European Union and any airline of the United States to fly between any point in the European Union and any point in the United States.

The agreement also effectively allows the free market to set the price and number of flights to and from countries, rather than the governments of these nations.

But the hitch arose when U.S. negotiators offered only a basic bilateral agreement for when Britain quits the EU.

Standard agreements usually require airlines to be majority owned and controlled by firms from their home country.

But both British Airways and Virgin Atlantic don't fall into that category, prompting fears flights could be affected.

Normally landing rights for bilateral deals will only apply to a fixed number of flights per week to a fixed destination.

A fresh round of talks is expected to take place next month with officials and well-placed industry sources increasingly confident an agreement is within reach.

"We could get a deal right now if we wanted," said one UK cabinet source, adding that Britain was mainly holding on for extra concessions.

An agreement, which negotiators believe can be announced before the March 2019 Brexit date even if not implemented, would be major victory for the British government.

Britain will leave the EU-U.S. open skies deal the day after Brexit, meaning flights between America and the UK would be grounded unless an agreement is reached.

Separately, Britain also needs to negotiate an "open skies" deal with the EU, which is critical for U.S. airlines as half of all Americans who fly to the UK travel on to the continent.

Talks with Brussels have yet to progress on such a deal given the impasse on wider Brexit issues such as customs arrangements and what happens on the Irish border.

"Nothing has been finalized," said a U.S. State Department official.