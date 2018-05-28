Share:

Islamabad - The confessions of ex-ISI chief Asad Durrani in his recent and most intriguing book of recent times — The Spy Chronicles: Raw, ISI and the Illusion of Peace — co-authored by AS Dulat, former head of India’s Research and Analysis Wing and an Indian journalist, has garnered enormous scrutiny on the social media.

The sensitive topics discussed in the book, which has been a flashpoint between the neighbourly countries including Kashmir, the Mumbai attacks, the presence of Osama Bin Laden in Abbottabad, and the Kargil war, are some of the topics being discussed by the Pakistani internet users.

“AsadDurrani and spychronicles” were among the most intriguing trends flashed on twitter.

User Fawad Rehman wrote, “RAW tipped ISI, an assassination attempt on Pervez Musharraf in 2003 according to Ex ISI Chief Asad Durrani. seems like TTP, Free Balochistan, Free Karachi, Free KPK, Free Kashmir all are combined products of RAW & ISI to keep Military role active.”

Although none have revealed any classified information in the 255-page book, the chronicles do challenge several conventional narratives about regional events and discussed topics generally avoided in the public domain.

Some pointed out increasing United States’ role in Pakistani decision-making. Ayesha Siddiqa, who writes extensively on Pakistan military, tweeted “General Asad Durrani admits that General Mehmood was sacked from position of DG ISI by Musharraf on insistence of Americans.”

Siddiqa, further wrote that “in the book, General Durrani suggests that Kulbhushen Jhadev will return to India just hope it is done visibly so that the decision doesn't hang around the neck of a civilian government.”

Faisalfaimus wrote that “India’s proxy war against Pakistan is now fully focused on defamation of Pak Army. A huge sum is being paid to the saleable politicians, journalists and ex-servicemen - sugar babies include (names has been removed).” The opponents, however, questioned that if it was RAW operation, why the local spy agency was not stopping it or framing charges against the accused. Hussain Awain pointing out the timing of the book said, “it's available free online and if I'm not wrong IJI was also formed during durani's era of Asad Durrani.”

Many supporters of Nawaz Sharif lauded the paras, in which the former spy master has praised Sharif.

Maryam Zia highlighting the excerpts of book where “Durrani applauded Sharif for his decision to carry out nuclear tests, said, “Nawaz Sharif took a brave decision...against all odds”

The others, however, termed the whole book a conspiracy in favour of Nawaz Sharif and against Pakistan Army. They presented typical justifications usually hawks come up with after every failure.

Waleed Khawar wrote on his wall, “Asad Durani's book spy chronicles is an episode of Fifth Generation War. We Pakistani must prepare ourselves for this propaganda, being imposed on us by Enemies. No support for Asad Durrani, for putting Pakistan army in an awkward situation.”

Some giving reference to some parts of the book, asked that when on job, no one can question any statement of any general, however, when they retire, their doctrine is totally rubbished by their successors. More than the book, the users criticized the GHQ decision to summon the former Lt-Gen for writing the book.

Yousaf Nazar wrote “By summoning Gen Durrani to the GHQ, army's top brass has done the best thing it could to promote Durrani's book. Now many who were not even aware of the book will try to find and read”.

Sana Ahmad opined that “instant availability of the book on social media suggests that the aim of the book is not sale, but to create doubts in Pakistan's Centre of Gravity (COG), that is people-military relationship and bondage.”

Some said it was due to mishandling of ISPR that non issues become serious issues and resulted in embarrassment for the army, like Dawn leaks. F Jeffery wrote, “Gen Durrani has every right to write a book based on his assessment. Pakistani military loves shooting itself in the foot, so they summoned him to GHQ, not realizing it will only increase book sales. Previously Musharraf has also written a book. Why no one summoned him?” he asked. Indian journalist Barkha Dutt, tweeting on trend #asaddurrani wrote, “As Durrani EX-ISI Chief summoned by Pakistan Army for spychronicles, among comments he made that could anger them is on Balochistan- he says India not a major player, U.S is. Talks of money as inducement to manage Balochi separatists, much as Dulat had conceded for Kashmir.”

“The revelations in the book that genral durrani attend social gatherings where drinks are served and that General Zia was surrounded by people who were fond of drinking, amused many.”

“Jungjoo gernail termed the whole episode as “jungjoo gernails cannot handle a bloody drink”.

Some referring to the part how Durrani got the very sensitive job despite having no prior experience of spying, stressed that the mechanism of declaring someone traitor or loyal should be readdressed. Durrani in his book narrating how he got inducted into the spy agency said, “When his name came up for the Germany posting, he had to be cleared by various agencies. One of them went to his in-laws’ house in Model Town, Lahore, who were not at home.

So they asked the neighbours’ chowkidar, ‘Yeh kaise log hain?’ That chap said, ‘Yeh acchhe log hain.’ And he got the green signal, and he always said it was the neighbours’ chowkidar provided the certificate that the intelligence agency sought.”

Nasecjeff said “it is impossible that ISI and GHQ didn't know about Gen. Durrani's book and its contents. The only question is, why did they fail in stopping it? If both of these things are true, then there's only one explanation: incompetence.|

Asad Durrani’s confession that Lal Masjid incident in Islamabad was mishandled and resulted in casualties of children and women could have been avoided by sending a police officer of inspector level was also discussed by some denizens.

Many believe that the book will intensify the ongoing war between Nawaz Sharif and military establishment.